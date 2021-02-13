Josh Warrington's undercard fight streamed live ahead of tonight's crucial featherweight clash
Watch a live stream of Ibrahim Nadim vs Jonny Phillips before the action begins at 7pm on Sky Sports as we build towards Josh Warrington's crucial featherweight clash against Mauricio Lara at The SSE Arena
Last Updated: 13/02/21 4:34pm
Ibrahim Nadim risks his unbeaten record against Jonny Phillips on the Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara undercard - and you can watch the fight on a live stream!
Warrington faces Lara at the top of tonight's bill, from 7pm on Sky Sports, but the live action begins with Nadim seeking his third professional win in a super-featherweight clash with Phillips at The SSE Arena in Wembley.
The 'Leeds Warrior' has vowed to produce a ruthless win over Mexican Lara that will keep him on course for a massive fight against one of the division's champions.
Leigh Wood battles Reece Mould for the British featherweight title and Zelfa Barrett takes a step-up in class against former world champion Kiko Martinez.
Hopey Price can enhance his growing reputation when he takes on Daniel Mendoza, while Dalton Smith seeks his seventh professional win against Ishmael Ellis.
