Josh Kelly goes head to head with David Avanesyan on a live stream of final press conference for Saturday's fight

Watch a live stream of the Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan press conference Watch a live stream of the Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan press conference

Josh Kelly will reignite his bitter rivalry with David Avanesyan at the final press conference before their grudge fight - and you can watch on a live stream!

The British welterweight contender risks his unbeaten record against Russian Avanesyan in their long-awaited European title fight at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Watch a live stream of the Kelly vs Avanesyan press conference on the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

Kelly's clash with Avanesyan has been postponed twice, which has fuelled their ongoing feud, but the Sunderland fighter plans to end their dispute with an emphatic victory.

"A BIG STOPPAGE WIN IS COMING"🔮@JOSHPBK says he will shock people on Saturday night with a victory inside the distance💥



📺Avanesyan v Kelly Saturday 7pm pic.twitter.com/yRKQrj35wL — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 17, 2021

"Mentally it's down to me. I know where I'm at," Kelly told Sky Sports.

"Pure excitement, I can't wait. I've had a smile on my face for weeks knowing this fight was coming.

"I've got ingredients that I've added that I will show on Saturday. I believe a stoppage win is coming."

Watch Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.