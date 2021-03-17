Lawrence Okolie displays his power before Krzysztof Glowacki world title fight - watch a live stream here

Lawrence Okolie will show off his destructive KO power in a work-out on Wednesday night – watch a live stream here at 8pm.
Undefeated Okolie is in his first world title fight on Saturday when he faces veteran Krzysztof Glowacki for the WBO cruiserweight championship, live on Sky Sports.
Okolie said: "I owe it to myself to win this fight and have some unification matches, so I can say I've cemented my legacy on Saturday by being British, Commonwealth, European and world champion, however, for me it's not enough to have a cabinet full of those belts.
"I want WBO and IBF and WBC and WBA, so we'll see how many I can grab while I can still make the weight, and then we'll move up."
But Okolie's rugged Polish opponent Glowacki has lost only twice in 33 fights and they came against elite rivals - Mairis Briedis and Oleksandr Usyk.
