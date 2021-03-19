Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in front of over 60,000 fans

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders’ world super-middleweight title unification fight will be in front of over 60,000 fans at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Canelo's WBA and WBC titles plus Saunders' WBO belt are at stake on May 8 on Cinco De Mayo weekend at the home of NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys.

"We are proud to host a boxing match of this magnitude as we welcome back Canelo to AT&T Stadium to take on Saunders," said Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones.

Image: Canelo is the pound-for-pound No 1

"AT&T Stadium was built to house the greatest sporting events on the planet, and we feel we have another incredible boxing event on the horizon with this matchup taking place in Arlington on May 8."

Canelo previously beat Liam Smith at the same venue.

"It's an absolute honour to bring this huge event to the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on May 8," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

"Last year Canelo missed out on his historic Cinco De Mayo fight, and to bring over 60,000 fans together at this iconic stadium this year is a dream come true."