LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast: Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker reignite rivalry and preview Povetkin vs Whyte 2

Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker intensify their rivalry and preview Povetkin vs Whyte 2 on this week's podcast.
The podcast includes:
- Joseph Parker admits his decision to join Andy Lee "has to work" before May 1
- Joseph says Derek Chisora's bullying tactics will not be successful
- Derek reveals he has only just begun his mind games with Parker
- Chisora is confident Dillian Whyte will win the Povetkin rematch
