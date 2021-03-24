LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast: Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker reignite rivalry and preview Povetkin vs Whyte 2

Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker make fiery predictions ahead of their big fight in May and the heavyweight duo also preview Dillian Whyte's rematch against Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar on Saturday.

Wednesday 24 March 2021 09:18, UK

Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker intensify their rivalry and preview Povetkin vs Whyte 2 on this week's podcast.

Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker

The podcast includes:

Also See:

  • Joseph Parker admits his decision to join Andy Lee "has to work" before May 1
  • Joseph says Derek Chisora's bullying tactics will not be successful
  • Derek reveals he has only just begun his mind games with Parker
  • Chisora is confident Dillian Whyte will win the Povetkin rematch

Trending

Around Sky

Povetkin vs Whyte 2

Get Sky Sports