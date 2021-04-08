Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas press conference: Watch live stream here as Benn sizes up his rival

Conor Benn will get his first look at opponent Samuel Vargas when they go face to face at Thursday's press conference - watch a live stream here.

Benn will fight Vargas on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, alongside Savannah Marshall's WBO middleweight title defence against Maria Lindberg and the WBA bantamweight title clash between Ebanie Bridges and Shannon Courtenay.

"He's as tough as they come," Benn said about Vargas. "He's been in with the toughest fighters of our generation - Errol Spence Jr, Danny Garcia, Vergil Ortiz, Luis Collazo, Amir Khan.

Image: Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas is on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

"This is a big step but you have to take a gamble, take risks.

"There is no ceiling to my career. Each career you look back at, I'm a different fighter with different tools.

"Am I expecting a tough fight with Vargas? Of course. When you talk about fringe world level, he is your man. He's a veteran, tough and durable, a typical South American who will leave his heart in the ring."