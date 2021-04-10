Nick Campbell swiftly stops Petr Frohlich as Scottish heavyweight makes explosive start to pro career

Nick Campbell ruthlessly stopped Petr Frohlich inside two rounds as the Scottish heavyweight made an impressive start to his professional career.

The former rugby union player has switched his attention to boxing and he displayed his strength and power while blasting aside Frohlich at The Copper Box Arena.

Starting aggressively, Campbell forced his Czech opponent into reverse with a crisp right hand, then unloaded a succession of thudding body shots in the opening round.

Image: The Scottish heavyweight quickly finished the fight in the second round

Frohlich crumpled to the canvas after clubbing shots at the start of the second and referee Robert Williams mercifully waved it off following another flurry of punches from Campbell.

On the Benn vs Vargas bill, Kash Farooq also completed a stylish points victory over Alexander Espinoza to secure the WBC international silver title.

Image: Kash Farooq produced a commanding points victory

Glasgow's bantamweight contender displayed his superior ring skills against the tough Nicaraguan, receiving a unanimous decision with scores of 97-93, 97-95 and 97-94.

In the opening fight, John Hedges sealed a composed points victory over Stanko Jermelic.

Image: John Hedges earned his second professional victory on the undercard

The 18-year-old light-heavyweight controlled the Croatian from range to earn a 40-36 verdict after four rounds.