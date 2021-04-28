Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker and Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas: Live stream of work-outs featuring Chris Eubank Jr

Derek Chisora and Katie Taylor will lead a public work-out to display their punching speed before Saturday’s fights – you can watch a live stream here from 6pm.
Chisora battles Joseph Parker in a heavyweight fight and Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight title against Natasha Jonas on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Craig 'Spider' Richards challenges WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.
Chris Eubank Jr makes his comeback against Marcus Morrison, and Campbell Hatton will be in his second pro fight.
"I do carry the punch power to knock Eubank Jr out," Morrison has said. "I do absolutely believe it.
"I'm always dangerous. Only a fool would not respect my power."
