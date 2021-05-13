Joshua Buatsi press conference: Watch a live stream of the undefeated light-heavyweight here

Joshua Buatsi will come face to face with opponent Daniel Blenda Dos Santos for the first time at Thursday’s press conference – watch a live stream here from 1.50pm.
The undefeated light-heavyweight contenders will collide on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.
Lerrone Richards will fight Giovanni De Carolis for the vacant European super-middleweight title.
Heavyweight Solomon Dacres will make his pro debut.
Gamal Yafai will defend his European super-bantamweight belt against Jason Cunningham.
Tommy McCarthy's European cruiserweight title is on the line against Alexandru Jur.
Dalton Smith and Lee Appleyard will decide the vacant English super-lightweight title.