Joshua Buatsi weigh-in: Watch a live stream of the undefeated light-heavyweight here

Joshua Buatsi can size up his opponent Daniel Dos Santos at Friday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here from 12.50pm.

The undefeated light-heavyweight contenders will collide on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Lerrone Richards will fight Giovanni De Carolis for the vacant European super-middleweight title.

Heavyweight Solomon Dacres will make his pro debut.

Gamal Yafai will defend his European super-bantamweight belt against Jason Cunningham.

Tommy McCarthy's European cruiserweight title is on the line against Alexandru Jur.

Dalton Smith and Lee Appleyard will decide the vacant English super-lightweight title.