Joshua Buatsi undercard: Watch a live stream of Ellis Hopkins' professional debut

Saturday night live on Sky Sports from 6pm - Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos, Lerrone Richards vs Giovanni De Carolis, Gamal Yafai vs Jason Cunningham, Tommy McCarthy vs Alexandru Jur, Dalton Smith vs Lee Appleyard

Saturday 15 May 2021 16:40, UK

Ellis Hopkins' professional debut is part of the undercard before Joshua Buatsi's headline fight - watch a free, live stream here from 5.15pm.

Buatsi will clash with Daniel Dos Santos in the main-event on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports from 6pm.

Lerrone Richards will fight Giovanni De Carolis for the vacant European super-middleweight title.

Ellis Hopkins
Image: Ellis Hopkins' pro debut is on the free, live stream from 5.15pm

Heavyweight Solomon Dacres will make his pro debut.

Gamal Yafai will defend his European super-bantamweight belt against Jason Cunningham.

Tommy McCarthy's European cruiserweight title is on the line against Alexandru Jur.

Dalton Smith and Lee Appleyard will decide the vacant English super-lightweight title.

