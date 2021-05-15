Joshua Buatsi undercard: Watch a live stream of Ellis Hopkins' professional debut

Ellis Hopkins' professional debut is part of the undercard before Joshua Buatsi's headline fight - watch a free, live stream here from 5.15pm.

Buatsi will clash with Daniel Dos Santos in the main-event on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports from 6pm.

Lerrone Richards will fight Giovanni De Carolis for the vacant European super-middleweight title.

Heavyweight Solomon Dacres will make his pro debut.

Gamal Yafai will defend his European super-bantamweight belt against Jason Cunningham.

Tommy McCarthy's European cruiserweight title is on the line against Alexandru Jur.

Dalton Smith and Lee Appleyard will decide the vacant English super-lightweight title.