Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder 'would knock out Anthony Joshua in the first round' and calls British rival 'a businessman'

Tyson Fury has criticised Anthony Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn by saying "they are businessmen and I am a Spartan".

Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight championship against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on July 24 after a mega-fight with Joshua fell apart.

Joshua is instead expected to put his IBF, WBA and WBO belts on the line against Oleksandr Usyk in September, but Fury has lashed out at his British rival.

They're at it yet again! Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder face off ahead of their third fight in July

"I'll deal with these guys later - the most important thing to me is Wilder, the most dangerous heavyweight in the world who would knock out Joshua in the first round," he exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I've got to get past Wilder then those guys will get their five minutes of fame. I'll give them the biggest beatdown they have had in their lives.

"As I've told Eddie Hearn, the difference between me and them is they are businessmen and I'm a Spartan.

"This talk of undisputed means nothing to me. I'm not Eddie Hearn or Anthony Joshua. I fight because this is what I do - it's what I was born to do.

"I've got nothing personal against Wilder.

"I don't care about belts, or that stuff being remembered. I care about smashing people.

"If Wilder is in front of me I will give him a good hiding. The motivation? It's what I was born to do.

"I'm not interested in money, belts or whatever comes with it. I'm interested in blood and the fight."

Wilder, whose undefeated record and world title reign were dramatically ended by Fury in their second fight, wore headphones and refused to speak at a press conference earlier this week.

After a long and tense face-off with Fury, Wilder exclusively told Sky Sports: "Of course, Fury [was more hurt]. I gave him concussion. Didn't you see his eyes go back in the back of his head?

"Even under the circumstances that I was under, he can't even knock me out.

"I was alive and well, still standing on my feet, so he has a lot to worry about. Not me.

"Like I said, the truth shall set you free. This is retaliation."

Fury said: "I don't think I could win more conclusively if there were six of me in the ring! I hope to do more of the same."

Tyson Fury says the third fight against Deontay Wilder will finish even quicker than his emphatic win last time around

Wilder has previously blamed fatigue caused by his ring-walk out and the "disloyalty" of ex-trainer Mark Breland who threw in the towel for his defeat.

Fury reacted: "Most definitely, I lost respect for him as a fighting man. Fighters do crazy things when they lose - I've been in this game a long time and seen it all before.

"These guys have all lost before. There is only man who hasn't lost before - you're looking at him."

