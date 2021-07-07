Tim Tszyu KOs Steve Spark in Australia to claim Commonwealth gold and continue ascent in super-welterweight division

Tim Tszyu tore through Steve Spark in three one-sided rounds on Wednesday in Australia to further his explosive rise up the super-welterweight ladder.

The son of the legend Kostya Tszyu took home the Commonwealth and WBO Global belts and could now be on the brink of a major breakthrough fight.

He challenged former world champion Danny Garcia and Britain's Liam Smith after extending his unbeaten record to 19 wins (15 KOs).

Tszyu was able to demolish Spark with a barrage of body shots, scoring two knock-downs in the third round.

Image: Tszyu is rising up the super-welterweight rankings

Spark had arrived at only a week's notice, from two weight divisions below, because Tszyu's original opponent Michael Zerafa had withdrawn.

Tszyu said: "I told [promoter] Matty Rose straight away after the fight 'make sure you plan the next one'.

"I think they've got a few names in mind but Liam Smith is what we're talking about.

"There's a bit of politics involved with boxing but I think a name like Liam Smith is someone on the global stage.

@Tim_Tszyu congratulations on your win. Let’s go, make a serious offer and let’s have a proper fight. — Liam Smith (@LiamBeefySmith) July 7, 2021

"He gave Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez problems and Canelo is the best pound-for-pound fighter right now.

"So a name like that on my resume, that's what I need."

Smith hit back on social media insisting he would be open to the fight.

Tszyu has, so far, spent his entire career in Australia but is now ranked as WBO No 1, IBF No 3 and WBC No 4.