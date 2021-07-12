Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather lead mockery of Conor McGregor’s defeat – could the Irishman fight them in the future?

Conor McGregor’s injury and downfall have been mocked on social media by Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor lost his UFC trilogy fight to Dustin Poirier after suffering a horrendous leg injury in the closing seconds of the first round.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul led the mockery by offering to send to Poirier a custom-made $100,000 necklace of a stricken McGregor.

"Send it over," Poirier replied.

I had my jeweler custom make me a $100,000 dollar diamond necklace of this frame



Reveal tomorrow pic.twitter.com/XAmkJ2x8gZ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 8, 2021

Mayweather, who retired with a 50-0 record after limiting McGregor to an unsuccessful boxing debut in 2017, revealed a winning betting slip with $85,714.30 winnings after gambling on his old rival to lose again.

And Logan Paul, who went eight rounds with Mayweather in an exhibition bout, said: "Damn. Crazy to see a star with such a meteoric rise literally plummet into the ground just a few years later. It's sad to be honest. RIP Conor McGregor's career."

Since debuting inside the boxing ring at the height of his UFC powers, McGregor has lost three of his four MMA fights.

He had pursued a boxing return against Manny Pacquiao before his previous loss to Poirier but, despite two consecutive losses, still has options inside the ring.

A rematch with Mayweather was mooted by the retired American great.

"Absolutely," he said before fighting Logan Paul. "The beef is all these guys look up to me, steal my blueprint and then get to hating on me."

0:58 Conor McGregor provided an update via social media after undergoing successful surgery on his broken leg

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, told Showtime Sports: "When I say to Conor, if you're listening. You can get that too.

"Most definitely. That right there is very personal.

"After everything, where they left the ring, they hugged, but things are a little different now."

Logan Paul could fight McGregor, his trainer Milton Lacroix suggested.

"Just think about it," Lacroix said last week. "Floyd beat him up and knocked him out, so why not fight someone who went the distance in Logan?"

My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

A serious option may emerge in Jake Paul, who has won all three of his boxing matches via knockout and will next face former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on August 28.

"You can tell Conor has lost 'it'," Jake Paul said last week.

"He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity and you can tell he's trying to convince himself of his own lies.

"When we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is."