Karriss Artingstall defeats Jucielen Romeu to reach quarter-finals and Galal Yafai stops Koryun Soghomonyan at Tokyo Olympic Games

Karriss Artingstall produced a stunning win over Jucielen Romeu to reach the quarter-finals and Galal Yafai ruthlessly stopped Koryun Soghomonyan at the Tokyo Olympics.

Artingstall was facing France's third seed in the last-16, but she repeatedly troubled Romeu with her powerful left hand while earning a unanimous decision victory from the judges.

The 26-year-old will be hoping to secure a featherweight medal after she followed up her opening win over Botswana's Sadie Kenosi with another impressive performance.

Romeu could not close the deficit on the scorecards after Artingstall took command of the bout with her controlled aggression in the first and second round.

Image: Galal Yafai had too much power for Koryun Soghomonyan

Yafai had earlier overwhelmed his Armenian opponent with hurtful combinations, enforcing three standing counts before the bout was waved off in the third round as Yafai advanced to the last 16.

Setting a blistering pace, Yafai quickly unloaded a right hand, followed by a left uppercut and Soghomonyan was soon issued a standing count amid a fierce assault in the first round.

Soghomonyan received another standing count in the second as Yafai caught him clean with a stinging straight left hand.

Image: The 28-year-old advanced to the last 16 in Tokyo

The referee had seen enough after another standing count in the third, calling a halt to the one-sided contest after Yafai continued to punish Soghomonyan with precise punches.

Yafai, who is the brother of former world champion Kal and ex-European title holder Gamal, is the fifth Team GB boxer to advance from the last 32 in Japan.