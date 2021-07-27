Caroline Dubois and Pat McCormack battle through first Olympic fights at Tokyo 2020 but Cheavon Clarke is out

Caroline Dubois and Pat McCormack delivered ominous displays of their talents with comfortable wins in their first Olympic fights of Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday morning but Cheavon Clarke was eliminated.
Team GB's McCormack beat Belarus' Sasha Radzionau in the last 16 then his team-mate Dubois beat Kosovo's Donjeta Sadiku in the round of 32, both via unanimous decision, in the men's welterweight and women's lightweight divisions respectively.
Heavyweight Clarke then lost a split decision to Brazil's Abner Teixeira.
Former Olympic Youth gold medallist Dubois, aged 20, immediately asserted her control with a brilliant control of range - from the back foot in her southpaw stance, she cracked Sadiku with left hands whenever her rival edged too close.
Sadiku attempted to ratchet up the pressure but Dubois was composed and clinical, landing the more accurate punches.
The Kosovan's work-rate eventually pinned Dubois onto the ropes during a brief moment of British concern in the third round.
But Dubois regained space and again found a home for her left hand.
She will fight Rashida Ellis from the USA next in the last 16.
McCormack, the No 1 seed in his division, will face Uzbekistan's Usman Baturov in the quarter-finals.