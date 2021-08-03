Caroline Dubois left stunned after elimination but Galal Yafai victory guarantees six Olympic medals for Team GB boxers

Team GB's Caroline Dubois, aged 20, beaten via split decision (3-2) by Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in the lightweight quarter-finals; Galal Yafai defeats Cuba's Yosbany Veitia via split decision (4-1) to reach men's flyweight semi-final

Tuesday 3 August 2021 10:18, UK

Caroline Dubois
Image: Caroline Dubois has been eliminated from the Olympics

Caroline Dubois' Olympic adventure was harshly ended on Tuesday morning after a split-decision defeat in the quarter-finals.

Team GB's Dubois lost to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee 3-2 in the women's lightweight tournament, ending her dreams of taking home a medal.

Caroline Dubois
Image: Dubois lost 3-2 to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee

She was left visibly stunned when the scorecards were revealed after a close fight which could have gone either way.

Dubois, aged 20, is the Youth Olympics champion and had shone at Tokyo 2020 so far in wins over Kosovo and the USA.

Thailand&#39;s SEESONDEE Sudaporn (R) reacts after winning the Boxing Women&#39;s Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinal against Great Britain&#39;s DUBOIS Caroline (red) and at Kokugikan in Tokyo on Aug. 3, 2021.( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
Image: Dubois was left stunned by the defeat

The defeat ends an exhilarating journey for the sister of heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois. Her first fights as an adult amateur came in the Olympic qualifiers last year and, after the Games were postponed, she then defeated the bronze medallist from Rio 2016 to qualify for Tokyo.

Galal Yafai
Image: Galal Yafai is set to win at least a bronze

Team GB are guaranteed six boxing medals after Galal Yafai advanced into the men's flyweight semi-final.

Birmingham's Yafai, a veteran of Rio 2016, outworked Cuba's Yosbany Veitia to win a split decision and is now set to bring home at least a bronze.

