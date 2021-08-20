Manny Pacquiao weighs in for world title fight against Yordenis Ugas - watch on a live Sky Sports stream

Manny Pacquiao will have a final face-off with Yordenis Ugas at the weigh-in for their world title fight - and you can watch on a live Sky Sports stream.

The Filipino star challenges Ugas for the WBA 'super' welterweight title at the T-Mobile in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports from 2am on Sunday morning.

Pacquiao has vowed to produce an explosive victory against Ugas after becoming embroiled in a heated world title dispute.

The boxing legend had claimed the WBA title with a points win over Keith Thurman in 2019, but the governing body stripped him of the belt due to inactivity and elevated Ugas to 'super' champion.

"I didn't like that someone took my belt without challenging me in the ring," said Pacquiao at the final press conference.

"Both of us are champions, but we'll see who has the belt after Saturday."

