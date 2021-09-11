Sam Eggington emerges victorious against Bilel Jkitou after a bruising toe-to-toe brawl

Sam Eggington delivered a trademark blood and guts display to out-work Bilel Jkitou to claim a split decision win on Friday night in Coventry.
The brave and gutsy Eggington was cut above the eye and swollen all over his face but still rode the storm to emerge with his hand raised.
He had tried to feel his way into the contest but after his French rival made the better start, Eggington resorted to the type of brawl that he is known for.
Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk
Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk
He planted his feet and encouraged a trade of punches from as early as the fourth round, although it didn't always go his way.
Trending
- FIFA clears Brazilians to play in Premier League
- Tuchel on mentality, Van Gaal, and morning runs
- PL predictions: Back Ronaldo to take centre stage
- Djokovic wins in five to move one away from historic US Open
- Hamilton looks to make advantage count
- 'Real deal' Raducanu set for historic US Open final
- Haye in impeccable shape ahead of comeback fight
- Valdez bloodied but retains world title
- Westwood questions Ryder Cup qualification process
- How will Ronaldo's return impact Fernandes?
Jkitou hurt him in the eighth round with a left hook but Eggington survived and headed straight back into the heat of the battle.
Buy BOXXER tickets here!
Tickets are from only £40 for The SSE Arena, Wembley and Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- Valdez bloodied but retains world title
- Haye in impeccable shape ahead of comeback
- Heavyweight Yoka storms to stoppage win
- Hrgovic wins after five knock-downs
The final three rounds produced sensational back-and-forth action - Eggington's face bore the brunt of a difficult night but narrowly he came out on top.
One judge scored the fight 116-112 to Jkitou but the other two favoured Eggington (117-111 and 117-112).
The Birmingham boxer is unbeaten since stepping up to middleweight and retained his WBC silver belt.
Isaac Chamberlain returned after a year on the sidelines to dismantle Ben Thomas in one round.
Tommy Welch was taken the distance for the first time by Alvaro Terrero but the son of former British heavyweight champion Scott Welch remained unbeaten.
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
September 25 - Sky Sports Box Office
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk - IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles
Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic - WBO cruiserweight title
October 2
Chris Eubank Jr vs Sven Elbir
David Avanesyan vs Liam Taylor - European welterweight title
Richard Riakpohre vs Krzysztof Twardowski
Mikael Lawal vs Steven Ward
October 16
Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title
Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer
October 24
Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title
November 6
BOXXER tournament
December 18
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title