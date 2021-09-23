Joshua vs Usyk: All the ways to watch the world heavyweight title fight

Anthony Joshua defends his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk - and there are even more ways to watch!

Britain's heavyweight star faces Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight king, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Joshua says Oleksandr Usyk fight is the start of a new chapter

On an action-packed undercard, Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO cruiserweight title against Dilan Prasovic, while Callum Smith returns at light-heavyweight against Lenin Castillo, and Campbell Hatton continues his pro career against Sonni Martinez.

Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

If you are a Sky Sports subscriber or not, here are all the ways to make sure you don't miss a second of the Sky Sports Box Office event.

Sky remote

For Sky+ customers, press Box Office, use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted. You can only record the event by using this method.

Or press the green button to book whenever you see a Joshua vs Usyk advertisement on screen.

For Sky Q customers, scroll to Sports and then Box Office.

🤷 "NOTHING BOTHERS ME" 🤷@usykaa says he is not concerned about talk of who is bigger or smaller ahead of Saturday's showdown with @anthonyjoshua 🇺🇦



Book Joshua vs Usyk, live on Sky Sports Box Office on September 25 👉https://t.co/nSgrSCRi9m#JoshuaUsyk pic.twitter.com/vQiHFZh7MR — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 21, 2021

To book online

Book Joshua vs Usyk now!

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

Watch online

Watch Joshua vs Usyk online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.

If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £24.95"

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Image: Book and watch Joshua vs Usyk on the Sky Sports Box Office app

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday, September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW Smart Stick or your NOW box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW Box.

For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions

NOW

Simply purchase the fight at skysports.com/boxofficelive

Download the free Sky Sports Box Office app on your NOW device from the App Store.

Log in to the app using your Sky Sports Box Office account details, sit back and enjoy the fight.

Cable customers

Available to Sky and non-Sky customers. Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator.

Sky Sports Box Office terms apply and a booking fee may also apply.

Watch Joshua v Usyk on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.