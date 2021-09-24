Joshua vs Usyk: Live stream of weigh-in ahead of world heavyweight title fight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joshua v Usyk weigh-in LIVE!

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will go face to face for the final time before their fight at Friday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here from 1pm.

Their world heavyweight championship fight is on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The weigh-in could reveal crucial clues as to how Joshua will approach this difficult fight.

When he was told that he looked slimmer earlier this week, he replied: "Why does everybody think that?"

Joshua will certainly weigh in more than a stone heavier than Usyk, who is competing in just his third heavyweight fight after previously becoming the undisputed cruiserweight champion.

TEAM USYK LEAVE THEIR MARK😅



At yesterday's media workouts @usykaa's manager Egis Klimas couldn't resist adding a tag to AJ's car🚗👈 pic.twitter.com/T3djnCKco1 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 22, 2021

Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO cruiserweight title against Dilan Prasovic on an action-packed bill, which also includes the return of Callum Smith against Lenin Castillo at light-heavyweight.

Campbell Hatton pursues the fourth victory of his pro career, while Florian Marku challenges Maxim Prodan for the IBF international welterweight title.

