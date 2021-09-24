Joshua vs Usyk: Live stream of weigh-in ahead of world heavyweight title fight

Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua collides with undefeated Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Friday 24 September 2021 12:42, UK

Joshua v Usyk weigh-in LIVE!

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will go face to face for the final time before their fight at Friday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here from 1pm.

Their world heavyweight championship fight is on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The weigh-in could reveal crucial clues as to how Joshua will approach this difficult fight.

When he was told that he looked slimmer earlier this week, he replied: "Why does everybody think that?"

Joshua will certainly weigh in more than a stone heavier than Usyk, who is competing in just his third heavyweight fight after previously becoming the undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO cruiserweight title against Dilan Prasovic on an action-packed bill, which also includes the return of Callum Smith against Lenin Castillo at light-heavyweight.

Campbell Hatton pursues the fourth victory of his pro career, while Florian Marku challenges Maxim Prodan for the IBF international welterweight title.

