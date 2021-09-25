Joshua vs Usyk: Watch a live stream of the opening 30 minutes before coverage continues on Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua collides with Oleksandr Usyk tonight - and you can watch 30 minutes of the blockbuster show on a live stream.

Britain's heavyweight star defends his world titles against Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Watch 30 minutes of the live broadcast on a stream - before coverage continues on Sky Sports Box Office with an action-packed undercard.

Image: Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO title on the Joshua vs Usyk bill

Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO cruiserweight title against Dilan Prasovic, while Callum Smith returns at light-heavyweight against Lenin Castillo, and Campbell Hatton continues his pro career against Sonny Martinez.

