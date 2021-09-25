Joshua vs Usyk: Watch a live stream of the opening 30 minutes before coverage continues on Sky Sports Box Office

Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua collides with undefeated Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:46, UK

Anthony Joshua collides with Oleksandr Usyk tonight - and you can watch 30 minutes of the blockbuster show on a live stream.

Britain's heavyweight star defends his world titles against Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Watch 30 minutes of the live broadcast on a stream - before coverage continues on Sky Sports Box Office with an action-packed undercard.

Lawrence Okolie and Dilan Prasovic Weigh In ahead of their WBO Cruiserweight World Title fight tomorrow night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.24 September 2021.Picture By Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing.Lawrence Okolie
Image: Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO title on the Joshua vs Usyk bill

Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO cruiserweight title against Dilan Prasovic, while Callum Smith returns at light-heavyweight against Lenin Castillo, and Campbell Hatton continues his pro career against Sonny Martinez.

Watch Joshua v Usyk on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.

