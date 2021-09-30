Chris Eubank Jr will size up his opponent at a press conference ahead of Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER's first show

Chris Eubank Jr will go face to face with his opponent Anatoli Muratov at a press conference from 12.10pm on Thursday - watch a live stream here.
Eubank Jr will headline a packed bill on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, in the first event of a new era promoted by BOXXER.
Buy BOXXER tickets here!
Tickets are from only £40 for The SSE Arena, Wembley and Utilita Arena, Newcastle
TOUGHER TASK 😤@ChrisEubankJr on the threat of new opponent Anatoli Muratov 🔥— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 29, 2021
📺 @SkySportsBoxing | Saturday | 7.30pm pic.twitter.com/ATu9i16tIR
The imposing David Avanesyan will fight Liam Taylor on the undercard for the European welterweight title.
Joe Pigford, who has 16 knockouts in 17 wins, aims for another explosive showing against Isaac Aryee.
Richard Riakporhe, one of British boxing's biggest punchers, returns against Krzysztof Twardowski.
Germaine Brown is in action against Jamal Le Doux.