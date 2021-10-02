Chris Eubank Jr live on Sky Sports: What time is he in the ring on Saturday night?

Chris Eubank Jr's main event fight against Anatoli Muratov on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, is set to begin at 9.30pm.

The opening night of the new Sky Sports Boxing era, promoted by BOXXER, will begin at 7.30pm live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Showcase from The SSE Arena, Wembley.

David Avanesyan defends his European welterweight title against Liam Taylor on the Eubank Jr vs Muratov bill.

𝙀𝙐𝙍𝙊 𝘾𝙍𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙍 🇷🇺🇬🇧



Who will be taking the European Welterweight Title home? 🔥🔥



📺 Avanesyan vs Taylor

Joe Pigford is aiming for a 17th career knockout against Isaac Ayree.

Richard Riakporhe intends to send a warning to his cruiserweight rivals by stopping Krzysztof Twardowski.

Ebonie Jones makes her professional debut against Vaida Masiokaite.

Germaine Brown is also in action against Jamal Le Doux in an English super-middleweight title eliminator.

You can follow Viddal Riley's watchalong via Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Facebook.