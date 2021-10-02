Chris Eubank Jr live on Sky Sports: What time is he in the ring on Saturday night?

The first event of the new Sky Sports Boxing era, promoted by BOXXER, begins at 7.30pm live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Showcase, with Chris Eubank Jr vs Anatoli Muratov scheduled for 9.30pm at The SSE Arena, Wembley

Saturday 2 October 2021 08:02, UK

Roy Jones Jr says a more mature Chris Eubank Jr can succeed and go to the very top

Chris Eubank Jr's main event fight against Anatoli Muratov on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, is set to begin at 9.30pm.

The opening night of the new Sky Sports Boxing era, promoted by BOXXER, will begin at 7.30pm live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Showcase from The SSE Arena, Wembley.

David Avanesyan defends his European welterweight title against Liam Taylor on the Eubank Jr vs Muratov bill.

Joe Pigford is aiming for a 17th career knockout against Isaac Ayree.

Richard Riakporhe intends to send a warning to his cruiserweight rivals by stopping Krzysztof Twardowski.

Ebonie Jones makes her professional debut against Vaida Masiokaite.

Richard Riakporhe believes he can win a world title inside the next 12 months

Germaine Brown is also in action against Jamal Le Doux in an English super-middleweight title eliminator.

