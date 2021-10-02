Viddal Riley hosts a watchalong of Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER's first show

Join Viddal Riley for a behind-the-scenes watchalong of Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER's fight night - watch the live stream here.
The cruiserweight contender and hugely popular YouTuber will host all-access coverage on Sky Sports Boxing fight nights, starting with a behind-the-scenes watchalong for Saturday's bill headlined by David Avanesyan's European title defence against Liam Taylor.
Live coverage of the fights begins at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Arena.
Richard Riakporhe, the explosive cruiserweight, is in action against Krzysztof Twardowski.
Trending
- LIVE FREEVIEW: Explosive KO artist Riakporhe
- Ole defends selection as Ronaldo marches off at whistle
- Eubank Jr fight off, Avanesyan tops bill on Sky Sports
- LIVE WATCHALONG: Viddal Riley's fight night
- Tuchel on Werner ending goal drought: We're all relieved
- LIVE STREAM: Fight Night undercard
- What time is Eubank Jr in the ring?
- FREE LIVE GOLF: ShopRite LPGA Classic
- Britain's most feared puncher? 'They won't mention my name'
- PL predictions: Another slip for faltering Man Utd
Germaine Brown fights Jamal Le Doux, and Ebonie Jones will make her pro debut.