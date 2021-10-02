Viddal Riley hosts a watchalong of Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER's first show

David Avanesyan fights Liam Taylor in a European welterweight title fight in Saturday night's main-event - live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm

Saturday 2 October 2021 19:10, UK

Join Viddal Riley for a behind-the-scenes watchalong of Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER's fight night - watch the live stream here.

The cruiserweight contender and hugely popular YouTuber will host all-access coverage on Sky Sports Boxing fight nights, starting with a behind-the-scenes watchalong for Saturday's bill headlined by David Avanesyan's European title defence against Liam Taylor.

Live coverage of the fights begins at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Arena.

Richard Riakporhe, the explosive cruiserweight, is in action against Krzysztof Twardowski.

Also See:

Trending

Germaine Brown fights Jamal Le Doux, and Ebonie Jones will make her pro debut.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema