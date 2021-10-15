Chris Eubank Jr, Savannah Marshall and Hughie Fury weigh-in ahead of Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER show

The live stream has now concluded.

Newcastle Fight Night Weigh-in LIVE!

Chris Eubank Jr, Savannah Marshall and Hughie Fury will get one final look at their opponents before it's time to fight at Friday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here at 1pm.

BOXXER Fight Night in Newcastle is on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Eubank Jr will return to action against Wanik Awdijan after the short-notice cancellation of his fight two weeks ago.

Image: Eubank Jr makes his return

Unbeaten Marshall defends her WBO middleweight championship against Lolita Muzeya.

Fury is in a heavyweight clash against Christian Hammer.

Exciting up-and-coming talent will also be featured - amateur standout Georgia O'Connor will make her debut, while April Hunter continues her rise.

Heavyweight Steve Robinson will fight in his home city and Brad Rea intends to make a middleweight impact.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

October 16 - Top Rank in San Diego

Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez - WBO featherweight title

October 16 - BOXXER in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title

Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer

Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awdijan

October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title

October 31 - Top Rank in New York

Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Caroline Dubois professional debut

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title