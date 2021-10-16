Georgia O'Connor and Bradley Rea feature on Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER's undercard - watch a live stream here

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle Fight Night Undercard LIVE!

Georgia O'Connor and Bradley Rea kickstart Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER's undercard in Newcastle - watch the live stream here at 5.30pm.

O'Connor is a highly-rated amateur making her professional debut against Ester Koneca.

Rea is an unbeaten middleweight who will fight Jez Smith.

Michael Webster will take on Gennadi Stserbin in a cruiserweight bout.

Live coverage of Hughie Fury's heavyweight battle, Chris Eubank Jr's return and Savannah Marshall's world title defence is on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena from 7.30pm.

Local heavyweight Steve 'USSR' Robinson is also in action in front of his home city crowd.