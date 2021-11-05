BOXXER Series: Watch a live stream of the weigh-in as eight fighters hit the scales before Saturday's show

The BOXXER Series starts on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, and you can watch a live stream as the eight fighters have a final face-off at Friday's weigh-in.

BOXXER Series quarter-finals:

Kane Gardner vs Nathan Bennett

Tom Farrell vs Ben Fields

Lee Appleyard vs Levi Kinsiona

Sean Dodd vs Cori Gibbs

The eight super-lightweights will hit the scales at 1pm - follow a live stream of the weigh-in on the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

The BOXXER Series will become the first ever Sky Sports Boxing event to be broadcast on the Sky Sports app on a vertical viewing stream.

You can watch the exciting eight-man tournament, starting at 8pm, via a free vertical stream fully optimised to viewing on a mobile device - and you do not have to be a Sky customer to enjoy a ground-breaking evening of action.

Simply head to the boxing page, or the main headlines section on the Sky Sports app to locate the free stream, then click on the streaming story to watch.

