Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez knocks out Caleb Plant to become undisputed super-middleweight champion in Las Vegas

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez finally shattered Caleb Plant's spirited resistance with a brutal assault to become the undisputed super-middleweight king in Las Vegas.

The Mexican star had struggled to pin down Plant, who was eventually floored by a big left hook in the 11th round, and Canelo then sent his American rival toppling back to the canvas to unify the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

Canelo is only the sixth champion and the first from Mexico to hold every title in the four-belt era, strengthening his status as the world's No 1 fighter.

Image: Canelo celebrated with all four super-middleweight titles

Stabbing out a stiff jab, Plant had quickly displayed his hand speed in the opening round as Canelo stalked forward and patiently probed for openings.

Canelo sunk in body shots as he edged into range in the second round, but Plant replied with sharp counter punches.

Image: Plant had posed problems with his speed and movement

Plant remained elusive in the third, pumping out jabs while circling on the back foot, although he briefly slowed after Canelo rattled his ribs with hurtful shots in the fourth.

A crisp right hand from Plant clipped Canelo, who answered with more ferocity, thudding in hooks in the fifth.

Canelo was gradually intensifying his assault, whipping in spiteful hooks in the sixth, but Plant prodded him with precise jabs when he was offered some respite in the seventh.

Image: Canelo eventually broke Plant's spirited resistance

Signs of frustration were creeping into Canelo, despite the occasional crunching hook in the eighth, and Plant unloaded a fizzing flurry in the ninth.

But Canelo showed his savage intent with stinging body shots in the 10th and then demolished Plant's resolute defences in the 11th.

Image: The Mexican star floored Plant twice to complete another explosive win

A huge left hook sent Plant toppling onto the canvas and Canelo sensed his moment to strike, blasting his opponent back down by the ropes and the referee quickly signalled the destructive finish.