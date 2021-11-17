Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams will go face to face for the first time ahead of grudge fight - watch live stream here

Chris Eubank Jr and Liams Williams will settle their differences in a sensational all-British battle on December 11 in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports

Wednesday 17 November 2021 10:50, UK

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams will size each other up for the first time at Wednesday's press conference - watch a live stream from 11.30am here.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch exclusive live coverage of the Eubank Jr v Williams press conference from London

Eubank Jr and Williams will collide in a thrilling grudge match in Cardiff on December 11, live on Sky Sports.

Ahead of the punches being thrown they will go face to face and exchange verbal shots at their first meeting since the fight was announced.

"Liam Williams has been saying a lot to try to catch my attention and bait me into fighting him," said Eubank Jr.

"It's now got to the point where everyone is asking me to shut him up, and on December 11, I'm going to give the people what they want."

Trending

Williams said: "I can't wait to shut his mouth once and for all. There's nothing like a big domestic showdown to get the juices flowing."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto
Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez - British light-heavyweight title
Mikael Lawal

Also See:

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - BOXXER in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

December 11 - Top Rank in New York
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko
Nico Ali Walsh
Xander Zayas

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema