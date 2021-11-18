Richard Riakporhe and Olanrewaju Durodola to go face to face ahead of WBC 'silver' title clash - watch live stream here

Richard Riakporhe battles Olanrewaju Durodola for WBC 'Silver' cruiserweight belt on Saturday's BOXXER show, which also features Florian Marku and the return of Natasha Jonas, live on Sky Sports from 8pm

Thursday 18 November 2021 12:29, UK

Richard Riakporhe goes head to head with Olanrewaju Durodola ahead of their WBC 'silver' title fight on a big BOXXER show - watch a live stream from 12pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch exclusive live coverage from the Wembley Fight Night press conference at Wembley BoxPark

Britain's explosive puncher will battle Durodola for the WBC 'silver' cruiserweight belt on Saturday night at The SSE Arena, live on Sky Sports, with the winner lining up a world title shot.

Hosea Burton battles Dan Azeez for the vacant British light-heavyweight title, while cruiserweight Mikael Lawal and heavyweight Nick Campbell can display their destructive power.

Natasha Jonas resumes her pursuit of a world title fight after signing with BOXXER as she replaces Caroline Dubois, who has been forced to delay her pro debut due to illness.

Adam and Hassan Azim, two of the most exciting talents in British boxing, can also showcase their razor-sharp skills.

Trending

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto
Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez - British light-heavyweight title
Mikael Lawal

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

Also See:

December 11 - BOXXER in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

December 11 - Top Rank in New York
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko
Nico Ali Walsh
Xander Zayas

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema