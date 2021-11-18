Richard Riakporhe and Olanrewaju Durodola to go face to face ahead of WBC 'silver' title clash - watch live stream here

Richard Riakporhe goes head to head with Olanrewaju Durodola ahead of their WBC 'silver' title fight on a big BOXXER show - watch a live stream from 12pm.

Watch exclusive live coverage from the Wembley Fight Night press conference at Wembley BoxPark

Britain's explosive puncher will battle Durodola for the WBC 'silver' cruiserweight belt on Saturday night at The SSE Arena, live on Sky Sports, with the winner lining up a world title shot.

Hosea Burton battles Dan Azeez for the vacant British light-heavyweight title, while cruiserweight Mikael Lawal and heavyweight Nick Campbell can display their destructive power.

Natasha Jonas resumes her pursuit of a world title fight after signing with BOXXER as she replaces Caroline Dubois, who has been forced to delay her pro debut due to illness.

Adam and Hassan Azim, two of the most exciting talents in British boxing, can also showcase their razor-sharp skills.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto

Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez - British light-heavyweight title

Mikael Lawal

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

December 11 - Top Rank in New York

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko

Nico Ali Walsh

Xander Zayas

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title