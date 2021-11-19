Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola plus Natasha Jonas and Florian Marku feature at weigh-in - watch live stream

Richard Riakporhe will get one final look at Olanrewaju Durodola before the punches fly when they meet at Friday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here from 1pm.

The cruiserweight knockout artists will battle on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, for a shot at the WBC championship which Ilunga Makabu is expected to defend against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Natasha Jonas makes her comeback on the undercard as she attempts to return to the world title scene.

Florian Marku continues his unbeaten welterweight rise.

Mikael Lawal is another dangerous British cruiserweight looking to demonstrate his power.

Hosea Burton and Dan Azeez will battle in an unpredictable British light-heavyweight title fight.

