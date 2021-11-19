Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter go face to face at weigh-in ahead of world title clash - watch live stream

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter will finally go face to face at Friday night's weigh-in - watch a live stream here.

The WBO welterweight championship fight is live on Sky Sports from 2am on Sunday morning.

Crawford and Porter opted not to go face to face earlier this week at a press conference but will flex their physiques and finally square off at the weigh-in.

"I'm a fighter who is active, not reactive," Porter has warned about a face-off.

"Terence will have to react to me. I will not react to Terence.

"He's a fighter so I've got a feeling that he will want to fight."

