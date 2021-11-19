Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter go face to face at weigh-in ahead of world title clash - watch live stream

Stay up all night on Saturday with Sky Sports Boxing! Richard Riakporhe, Florian Marku and Adam Azim feature from 8pm, then Terence Crawford fights Shawn Porter from 2am

Friday 19 November 2021 21:45, UK

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter will finally go face to face at Friday night's weigh-in - watch a live stream here.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Exclusive live coverage of the Crawford vs Porter weigh-in from Las Vegas

The WBO welterweight championship fight is live on Sky Sports from 2am on Sunday morning.

Crawford and Porter opted not to go face to face earlier this week at a press conference but will flex their physiques and finally square off at the weigh-in.

"I'm a fighter who is active, not reactive," Porter has warned about a face-off.

"Terence will have to react to me. I will not react to Terence.

Trending

"He's a fighter so I've got a feeling that he will want to fight."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Natasha Jonas
Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto
Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez - British light-heavyweight title
Mikael Lawal

Also See:

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - BOXXER in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

December 11 - Top Rank in New York
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko
Nico Ali Walsh
Xander Zayas

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema