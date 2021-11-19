Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter go face to face at weigh-in ahead of world title clash - watch live stream

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter will finally go face to face at Friday night's weigh-in - watch a live stream here.
The WBO welterweight championship fight is live on Sky Sports from 2am on Sunday morning.
Crawford and Porter opted not to go face to face earlier this week at a press conference but will flex their physiques and finally square off at the weigh-in.
"I'm a fighter who is active, not reactive," Porter has warned about a face-off.
"Terence will have to react to me. I will not react to Terence.
Trending
- Conte on his most difficult challenge and keeping Kane
- Transfer Centre: Pogba, de Jong & Lingard latest
- US wants Peng Shuai proof despite China photos
- Red Bull threaten own protest over Mercedes rear wing
- Grand Slam of Darts: Price sets up semi-final date with Wade LIVE!
- PL predictions: More misery for Ole at Watford
- Howe to miss first Newcastle game with Covid
- Lingard expects to leave Man Utd after talks stall
- Grand Slam of Darts 2021: Draw, schedule, results
- Mercedes denied review into Verstappen-Hamilton controversy
"He's a fighter so I've got a feeling that he will want to fight."
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Natasha Jonas
Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto
Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez - British light-heavyweight title
Mikael Lawal
November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title
December 11 - BOXXER in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin
December 11 - Top Rank in New York
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko
Nico Ali Walsh
Xander Zayas
December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title