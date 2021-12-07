Josh Taylor goes head to head with Jack Catterall at an Edinburgh press conference - watch a live stream

Josh Taylor goes head to head with Jack Catterall at an Edinburgh press conference ahead of their undisputed world title fight - and you can watch a live stream!
The Scotsman defends his WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO world super-lightweight titles against Jack Catterall at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow on February 26, live on Sky Sports, and the two fighters will share a face-off in front of the cameras.
Taylor was due to defend his world titles against his British rival this month, but the fight was rescheduled after 'The Tartan Tornado' suffered a knee injury in training.
Catterall has enforced a shot at Taylor after becoming WBO mandatory challenger following 26 straight wins in an unbeaten record.
But Taylor is considered one of the sport's elite champions after he added the WBC and WBO belts with a dominant points win over Jose Ramirez last May.
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
Sunday December 12 - Top Rank in New York
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko
Nico Ali Walsh
Sunday December 18 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
Saturday January 29 - BOXXER in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles
Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester - Sky Sports Box Office
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Saturday February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles