Josh Taylor reignites his rivalry with Jack Catterall at a London press conference - watch a live stream

Josh Taylor reignites his rivalry with Jack Catterall at a London press conference ahead of their undisputed world title fight - and you can watch a live stream!

The Scotsman went head to head with Catterall at an Edinburgh press conference on Tuesday and they will resume their verbal battle ahead of their super-lightweight showdown at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow on February 26, live on Sky Sports.

Taylor warned that Jack Catterall is "my enemy" as he prepares to defend his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts in a homecoming fight.

Image: Josh Taylor defends his undisputed world titles against Jack Catterall, live on Sky Sports

He said: "I've got a lot of respect for Jack, he knows that. Vice versa, he's got a lot of respect for me, but as of now, he's my enemy. I hate his guts," said Taylor at their press conference in Edinburgh.

"I'm ready to go out of here and fight him."

But Catterall, an unbeaten WBO mandatory challenger, has vowed to pull off a stunning victory.

"Every box will be ticked come fight night," said Catterall. "There will be no excuses on my side.

"I win by turning up to Glasgow, February 26, and being Jack Catterall.

"It doesn't matter to me however those belts come back. I can go up there and I can stop Josh, happy days. Beat him on points, all good."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday December 12 - Top Rank in New York

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko

Nico Ali Walsh

Sunday December 18 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

Saturday January 29 - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester - Sky Sports Box Office

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Saturday February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles