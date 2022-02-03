Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams: Live stream of press conference including Claressa Shields and Caroline Dubois

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams will go face to face for the first time this week on Thursday afternoon – watch a live stream here from 12.40pm.
Eubank Jr is in Williams' home city of Cardiff where they will fight to settle a personal feud on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.
Claressa Shields will also be at Thursday's press conference ahead of making her UK debut.
The feted Shields will defend her IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles against Ema Kozin knowing that a win will set up a mega-fight with Savannah Marshall.
Caroline Dubois, the highly-rated Olympian, will make her pro debut against Vaida Masiokaite.
Chris Jenkins will take on former world champion Julius Indongo.
Otto Wallin, the heavyweight who gave Tyson Fury a fright by badly cutting him, will fight Kamil Sokolowski.
Eubank Jr's cousin Harlem Eubank will also feature.
