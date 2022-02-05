Steve Robinson, nicknamed ‘Ivan Drago’, has undefeated run ended by Shane Gill

Steve Robinson was beaten to the punch and outpointed by Shane Gill in a shock heavyweight result on Saturday in Cardiff.
The popular Geordie entered having won his first four fights but was brought back down to earth after continually being peppered by his unfancied rival.
Robinson, nicknamed 'USSR' and 'Ivan Drago' because he looks like the villain from 'Rocky', did well just to maintain his footing after coming under storm by Gill.
His opponent had only had one previous fight - which he lost.
But Gill rushed Robinson from the first bell and kept landing his overhand right.
Gill's face was bloodied but he kept up the pressure to earn the referee's decision, and to send the popular Robinson back to the drawing board.
Chris Jenkins defeated Julius Indongo via unanimous decision.
Otto Wallin, the heavyweight contender who once inflicted a shocking cut on Tyson Fury, cruised to an easy eight-round points win over Kamil Sokolowski.
Harlem Eubank, the cousin of Chris Eubank Jr, extended his unbeaten record to 13-0 by forcing Viorel Simion to retire after the fifth round.
Samuel Antwi outlasted Conah Walker to win their breathless 10-round battle by unanimous decision, taking home the English welterweight title in the process.
