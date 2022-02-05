Steve Robinson, nicknamed ‘Ivan Drago’, has undefeated run ended by Shane Gill

Steve Robinson was beaten to the punch and outpointed by Shane Gill in a shock heavyweight result on Saturday in Cardiff.

The popular Geordie entered having won his first four fights but was brought back down to earth after continually being peppered by his unfancied rival.

Robinson, nicknamed 'USSR' and 'Ivan Drago' because he looks like the villain from 'Rocky', did well just to maintain his footing after coming under storm by Gill.

Image: Steve Robinson's unbeaten run was ended

His opponent had only had one previous fight - which he lost.

But Gill rushed Robinson from the first bell and kept landing his overhand right.

Gill's face was bloodied but he kept up the pressure to earn the referee's decision, and to send the popular Robinson back to the drawing board.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Jenkins says he thinks he has broken his hand after his unanimous decision win against Julius Indongo.

Chris Jenkins defeated Julius Indongo via unanimous decision.

Otto Wallin, the heavyweight contender who once inflicted a shocking cut on Tyson Fury, cruised to an easy eight-round points win over Kamil Sokolowski.

Image: Otto Wallin cruised past Kamil Sokolowski

Harlem Eubank, the cousin of Chris Eubank Jr, extended his unbeaten record to 13-0 by forcing Viorel Simion to retire after the fifth round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harlem Eubank says that he can reach the heights of boxing

Samuel Antwi outlasted Conah Walker to win their breathless 10-round battle by unanimous decision, taking home the English welterweight title in the process.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday February 19 in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Natasha Jonas vs Ewa Piatkowska - WBO super-welterweight title

Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 in Fresno

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Saturday March 12 in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans - WBO middleweight title

Sunday March 20 in New York

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls

Keyshawn Davis

Xander Zayas