Amir Khan and Kell Brook argue on The Gloves Are Off – who has the best chin?

Kell Brook has brutally reminded Amir Khan that he has previously been "sparked out" as they argued over their punch resistance.
The latest row between the rivals is on The Gloves Are Off - which is On Demand now - before they step into the ring next Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Khan warned Brook: "I've got everything. Better looks! The speed, the power, the engine."
But Brook taunted him: "The chin?
"You've been sparked out."
Trending
- Super Bowl LVI: Bengals vs Rams LIVE!
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Ronaldo out, Kane in at Man Utd?
- Cantlay and Scheffler in Phoenix Open play-off LIVE!
- Zouma misses Leicester game due to illness | Souness: Zero sympathy
- Who has the best chin? Khan or Brook?
- Spurs fans ignore club request and chant Y-word
- Super Bowl LVI: Essential Reading
- PL hits & misses: Fab Fabinho | Kamikaze Spurs | Magpies momentum
- Super Bowl LVI Predictions
- Klopp hails Liverpool for dodging Burnley 'banana skin'
Khan replied: "To be honest, we are both in the same position!
"We both are not the best at taking the biggest shots."
Khan referenced the injuries that Brook sustained against Gennadiy Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr: "Your eye sockets won't help."
But Brook hit back: "I'm like The Terminator now!"
As the tension rose, Brook insisted: "You are going to get knocked out, Amir."
Khan replied: "I can see right through you. You have lost the fight already.
"You are empty inside. You are scared."
Brook raised the intensity: "Look at me and understand - you are getting knocked out. You know what it's like to be knocked out cold. And it's going to happen again.
"This could go two ways - he could go onto his face or onto his back. In the first round or the 12th."
Khan said: "He will get a beating and he won't last."