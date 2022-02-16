Richard Riakporhe will fight Fabio Turchi to tee up a world title shot on March 26 in London, live on Sky Sports

Richard Riakporhe can edge closer to being a world champion if he beats Fabio Turchi in London on March 26, live on Sky Sports.

Victory for Riakporhe will put him in prime position for a shot at the WBC cruiserweight championship later this year and within touching distance of achieving his greatest ambition.

Standing in his way is former WBC international champion Turchi. The heavy-handed Italian, who has secured 66 per cent of his wins by way of stoppage, is also set on becoming world champion and will head to London intent on shattering Riakporhe's dreams in front of his home crowd.

Image: Riakporhe will fight live on Sky Sports on March 26

Cruiserweight contenders are also set to collide in the chief support slot when Mikael Lawal faces former English champion Deion Jumah in what promises to be an explosive encounter to determine who can lay claim to top spot in the domestic rankings.

Having commenced her professional career with a polished shutout decision win in Cardiff last weekend, Caroline Dubois will have her second professional outing on this card.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Caroline Dubois was happy to finally get her professional debut out of the way as she put on a statement performance to beat Vaida Masiokaite on points

Last time super-middleweight prospect Zak Chelli was in the BOXXER ring, he impressed by blasting his way through a four-man, one-night tournament. Having followed that with an emphatic TKO win in the middle of last year, Chelli brings an all-action reputation to the ring as he commences his campaign for title belts in Wembley.

Former WBO global welterweight champion Chris '2 Slick' Kongo aims to get back into world title contention this year and signed a multi-fight promotional deal with BOXXER earlier this year in pursuit of that aim.

Trained by renowned coach Ben Davison, who counts undisputed super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor among his stable, Kongo will be kicking off his world title campaign on this card.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player BOXXER team-mates Frazer Clarke and Riakporhe have sparred hundreds of rounds together already

Davison will also be in the corner of London heavyweight Jeamie TKV, another of his prospects, who is making his professional debut having signed an exclusive long-term agreement with BOXXER last month.

Opening the card, 18-year-old Team England amateur standout Jimmy Lee - winner of eight national titles and a European gold medal - makes his professional debut in a lightweight contest after ending his amateur career with a 96 per cent win ratio.

