Taylor vs Catterall: Live and free stream of public workout ahead of raucous Scotland homecoming fight

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will fire their first punches and offer glimpses into what lies ahead at Wednesday's public workout – watch a free live stream here from 12.30pm.
Taylor's undisputed super-lightweight championship is up for grabs when they meet in the ring on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.
It will be Taylor's homecoming to Scotland after making history by winning the undisputed title in Las Vegas.
Nick Campbell and Jay McFarlane will also strut their stuff before contesting the first Scottish heavyweight title fight in 71 years.
Josh Taylor will defend his titles against Jack Catterall in Scotland on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm and from 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event.
