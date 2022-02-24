Taylor vs Catterall: Live and free stream of press conference and face-off before undisputed title fight

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will go face to face and exchange words at Thursday's press conference - watch a free, live stream here at 12pm.
Taylor's undisputed super-lightweight championship is up for grabs when they meet in the ring on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.
It will be Taylor's homecoming to Scotland after making history by winning the undisputed title in Las Vegas.
Nick Campbell and Jay McFarlane will also renew their rivalry before contesting the first Scottish heavyweight title fight in 71 years.
Josh Taylor will defend his titles against Jack Catterall in Scotland on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm and from 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event.
Trending
- F1 Testing: McLaren lead, Red Bull bring out first red flag LIVE!
- Conte's stunning admission on future: It's 'not right' to just take salary
- UEFA calls 'extraordinary meeting' to discuss CL final amid Ukraine crisis
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tielemans latest
- LIVE STREAM: Taylor vs Catterall face-off
- Hughes appointed manager of Bradford City
- PL hits and misses: Conte to quit? A title race to marvel
- Wigan Warriors great Tuigamala dies aged 52
- Klopp: We don't chase Man City, we try to win games
- Tuilagi and Lawes to start for England | Wales omit Rees-Zammit