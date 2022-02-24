Taylor vs Catterall: Live and free stream of press conference and face-off before undisputed title fight

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will go face to face and exchange words at Thursday's press conference - watch a free, live stream here at 12pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch a live stream of the press conference ahead of Josh Taylor's world-title defence against Jack Catterall

Taylor's undisputed super-lightweight championship is up for grabs when they meet in the ring on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

It will be Taylor's homecoming to Scotland after making history by winning the undisputed title in Las Vegas.

Nick Campbell and Jay McFarlane will also renew their rivalry before contesting the first Scottish heavyweight title fight in 71 years.

Josh Taylor will defend his titles against Jack Catterall in Scotland on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm and from 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event.