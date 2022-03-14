Richard Riakporhe, Caroline Dubois and Adam Azim on a live stream of media workout ahead of Wembley show

Richard Riakporhe will showcase his power at a media workout ahead of his British clash with Deion Jumah - and you can watch on a live stream.

The unbeaten cruiserweight risks his world title plans against London rival Jumah at The SSE Arena, Wembley on March 26, live on Sky Sports.

"It's going to be a good fight because he's hungry and he's got a big opportunity now and he wants to dethrone me, but the midnight train is going to run straight through him," Riakporhe told Sky Sports News.

BOXXER founder and chief executive Ben Shalom said: "With Richard Riakporhe on track to secure a world title shot this year, this fight is a huge opportunity for Deion Jumah to step in and steal that momentum for himself.

"A win here would be huge for Jumah and there's a lot on the line for Riakporhe, so I don't expect either to take a backwards step."

Riakporhe is joined on the bill by British light-heavyweight champion Dan Azeez, along with exciting contenders such as Frazer Clarke, Caroline Dubois and Adam Azim.