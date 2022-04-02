Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans: Watch a free live stream as Bradley Rea returns against Lukas Ndafoluma

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle Fight Night First Fight Freeview!

Bradley Rea starts the Sky Sports show against Lukas Ndafoluma and you can watch a freeview stream from 8pm until 9pm as we build towards Savannah Marshall's world title fight.

Marshall defends her WBO middleweight title against Hermans tonight, live on Sky Sports, but you can first watch the opening hour of the show on our live stream.

The unbeaten Rea will be hoping to deliver another explosive performance after his whirlwind knockout win over Craig McCarthy on the Khan vs Brook bill.

Image: Bradley Rea risks his unbeaten record in Newcastle

But Ndafoluma has vowed to pull off another upset after the Namibian defeated Craig Cunningham on his last trip to Britain.

When the freeview ends, the live action will continue on Sky Sports: