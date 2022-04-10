Ryan Garcia goes 12 rounds for the first time in beating Emmanuel Tagoe on return after 15 months out

Ryan Garcia beat Emmanuel Tagoe by unanimous points decision on his return to the ring after a 15-month lay-off; the judges scored the bout 119-108, 118-109, 119-108 in the American's favour in San Antonio

Sunday 10 April 2022 08:55, UK

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 09: Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe exchange punches during their Lightweight bout at the Alamodome on April 09, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Image: Ryan Garcia returned after 15 months out to beat Emmanuel Tagoe

Undefeated lightweight Ryan Garcia returned to the ring after 15 months out with a convincing win over Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe.

The American was in control throughout but was forced to go 12 rounds for the first time in his career with Tagoe offering very little and seemingly happy just to go the distance.

Garcia put Tagoe on the canvas late in round two with a right shovel hook but the Ghanaian beat the count before immediately clinching to survive the round.

The bout followed the same pattern until the final bell with Garcia working to find the knockout blow and Tagoe just about managing to hold on, while sending precious little back at his Californian opponent.

The judges scored the fight 119-108, 118-109, 119-108 to Garcia to take the 23-year-old to to 22-0 (19KOs) and end Tagoe's 32-fight winning streak, he is now 32-2 after suffering his first defeat since his pro debut nearly 18 years ago.

"I had to walk him down, he wasn't giving me anything," Garcia said after the fight. "I'll learn more, I know I got a lot more in me."

On the possibility of revisiting a superfight with Gervonta Davis, Garcia added: "I don't want to call anyone out. We already did that and those fights didn't happen. I don't want to lie to y'all. I just want to learn from this and move on. If the fight happens, it happens."

