Prominent names in boxing urged to cut ties with Daniel Kinahan

Prominent names in boxing have been urged to cut ties with head of Irish organised crime gang Daniel Kinahan; he has previously been pictured with world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury

The US ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, announced at a news conference in Dublin, that the department of the treasury is offering a reward of $5m (£3.84m) for information that will lead to the financial destruction of the Kinahan crime gang or the arrest and conviction of its leaders.

One of the heads of the gang was named as Daniel Kinahan, allegedly a founder of boxing management company MTK Global and an adviser who has previously been pictured with world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

While Kinahan says he is no longer associated with the agency, in 2021 Fury thanked him for helping to organise a high-profile bout with then world champion Anthony Joshua, which later fell through.

Last month, Kinahan was pictured at a boxing event in Dubai - where he is now based - with WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

It is alleged that Kinahan has also previously advised another world champion, Scotland's Josh Taylor.

Kinahan claims to have cut ties with MTK Global in 2017 and there are no allegations of wrongdoing against any boxers who have worked with Kinahan.

Garda (Irish police) commissioner Drew Harris told reporters: "On the business of sport, today we have made it very clear through this announcement who and what exactly the Kinahan organised crime group is.

"Individuals, specific individuals, have been sanctioned. It's then for businesses to make a decision, considering the probity of their own business, the probity of all the business that comes from sport, and also then their fans, and even just then the reputation of a sport and whether they should carry on in any business dealings with any of these sanctioned individuals. In fact then, in the US that is in fact prohibited."

Following those comments, a Sky spokesperson said: "Sky Sports is aware of recent developments including the US Treasury sanctions announcement. We always scrutinise and act responsibly in our boxing relationships."

After a BBC Panorama investigation revealed his continued presence in the sport last year, Kinahan described allegations of criminality are part of a "campaign" against him.