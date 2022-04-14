BOXXER Series Lightweights draw to determine who will fight who - watch live stream here

Live stream begins at 2.30pm; eight lightweights, including Tion Gibbs and Joe Underwood Hughes, are preparing for a one-night tournament in Coventry, live on Sky Sports on Saturday

Thursday 14 April 2022 14:11, UK

Watch a live stream from 2.30pm of the BOXXER Series draw to determine who will fight who, as eight lightweights prepare for a one-night tournament on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch live coverage of the BOXXER Series Lightweights draw

The unique-concept tournament is live on Sky Sports - it's a quick-fire competition featuring four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final on the same night.

The winner must make it past three opponents - each fight is three rounds of three minutes.

The fighters are:

  • Dylan Cheema (2-0)
  • Rylan Charlton (7-2-1)
  • Tion Gibbs (8-0)
  • Scott Melvin (4-0)
  • Otis Lookham (1-0)
  • Shaun Cooper (12-3)
  • Joe Underwood Hughes (7-0)
  • Brooklyn Tilley (3-0)

Unified world champion Mikaela Mayer will be pulling out the names during this live quarter-final draw.

Trending

She will then provide expert analysis at Friday's weigh-in before commentating on Saturday's bill.

Also See:

Watch the BOXXER Series tournament from the Coventry Skydome Arena live on Sky Sports Action from 8pm on Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema