BOXXER Series Lightweights draw to determine who will fight who - watch live stream here

Live stream begins at 2.30pm; eight lightweights, including Tion Gibbs and Joe Underwood Hughes, are preparing for a one-night tournament in Coventry, live on Sky Sports on Saturday
Thursday 14 April 2022 14:11, UK
Watch a live stream from 2.30pm of the BOXXER Series draw to determine who will fight who, as eight lightweights prepare for a one-night tournament on Saturday.
The unique-concept tournament is live on Sky Sports - it's a quick-fire competition featuring four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final on the same night.
The winner must make it past three opponents - each fight is three rounds of three minutes.
The fighters are:
Unified world champion Mikaela Mayer will be pulling out the names during this live quarter-final draw.
She will then provide expert analysis at Friday's weigh-in before commentating on Saturday's bill.
Watch the BOXXER Series tournament from the Coventry Skydome Arena live on Sky Sports Action from 8pm on Saturday.