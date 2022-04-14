BOXXER Series Lightweights draw to determine who will fight who - watch live stream here

Watch a live stream from 2.30pm of the BOXXER Series draw to determine who will fight who, as eight lightweights prepare for a one-night tournament on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch live coverage of the BOXXER Series Lightweights draw

The unique-concept tournament is live on Sky Sports - it's a quick-fire competition featuring four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final on the same night.

The winner must make it past three opponents - each fight is three rounds of three minutes.

The fighters are:

Dylan Cheema (2-0)

Rylan Charlton (7-2-1)

Tion Gibbs (8-0)

Scott Melvin (4-0)

Otis Lookham (1-0)

Shaun Cooper (12-3)

Joe Underwood Hughes (7-0)

Brooklyn Tilley (3-0)

Unified world champion Mikaela Mayer will be pulling out the names during this live quarter-final draw.

She will then provide expert analysis at Friday's weigh-in before commentating on Saturday's bill.

Watch the BOXXER Series tournament from the Coventry Skydome Arena live on Sky Sports Action from 8pm on Saturday.