BOXXER Series: Lightweights weigh-in recap

Eight lightweights, including Tion Gibbs and Joe Underwood Hughes, are preparing for a one-night tournament in Coventry, live on Sky Sports on Saturday
Friday 15 April 2022 13:54, UK
Watch the weigh-ins ahead of this weekend's BOXXER Series in Coventry, where eight British lightweights fight for a life-changing prize.
The unique-concept tournament is live on Sky Sports - it's a quick-fire competition featuring four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final on the same night.
The winner must make it past three opponents - each fight is three rounds of three minutes.
The fighters are:
Watch the BOXXER Series tournament from the Coventry Skydome Arena live on Sky Sports Action from 8pm on Saturday.