Oscar Valdez can spark fiery rivalry with Shakur Stevenson at final press conference - watch on a live stream

Oscar Valdez can spark his fiery rivalry with Shakur Stevenson at the press conference for their world title unification fight - watch on a live stream!

Mexican Valdez puts his WBC title at stake against WBO king Stevenson, one of America's hottest talents, in their super-featherweight showdown in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports from 2am on Sunday morning.

The two champions have already become embroiled in a war of words, with Stevenson suggesting that he has succeeded in his attempts to unsettle Valdez.

"I'm fully under his skin, I know for a fact. I can clearly tell I'm under his skin," said Stevenson. "This rivalry has been going a long time.

"I have been trying to fight him. I was his mandatory at 126lb but the fight didn't happen at that time. Maybe it's destiny but I believe he didn't want to fight at that time.

"He waited this long and I feel it was a bad idea for him to wait. They've got a more-experienced Shakur Stevenson, not the same one they would have got when I was 126lb.

"I'm going in and I'm going to dominate. Whatever game plan I have, I want to execute. That's what I'll do on Saturday night, I'm going in there to win every round."

