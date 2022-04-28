Oscar Valdez can spark fiery rivalry with Shakur Stevenson at final press conference - watch on a live stream

Oscar Valdez goes head to head with Shakur Stevenson on a stream of their final press conference ahead of their world title unification fight in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports from 2am on Sunday morning

Oscar Valdez can spark his fiery rivalry with Shakur Stevenson at the press conference for their world title unification fight - watch on a live stream!

Exclusive live coverage from the Stevenson v Valdez press conference in Las Vegas

Mexican Valdez puts his WBC title at stake against WBO king Stevenson, one of America's hottest talents, in their super-featherweight showdown in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports from 2am on Sunday morning.

The two champions have already become embroiled in a war of words, with Stevenson suggesting that he has succeeded in his attempts to unsettle Valdez.

"I'm fully under his skin, I know for a fact. I can clearly tell I'm under his skin," said Stevenson. "This rivalry has been going a long time.

"I have been trying to fight him. I was his mandatory at 126lb but the fight didn't happen at that time. Maybe it's destiny but I believe he didn't want to fight at that time.

"He waited this long and I feel it was a bad idea for him to wait. They've got a more-experienced Shakur Stevenson, not the same one they would have got when I was 126lb.

"I'm going in and I'm going to dominate. Whatever game plan I have, I want to execute. That's what I'll do on Saturday night, I'm going in there to win every round."

Watch Valdez vs Stevenson, live on Sky Sports, from 2am on Sunday morning.

