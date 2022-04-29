Oscar Valdez has final face-off with Shakur Stevenson at weigh-in for world title unification clash

Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson will share a final intense face-off at the weigh-in for their huge world title unification clash - watch on a live stream

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Valdez v Stevenson weigh-in from Las Vegas

Mexican Valdez puts his WBC title at stake against WBO king Stevenson, one of America's hottest talents, in their super-featherweight showdown in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports from 2am on Sunday morning.

The two champions traded heated words at Thursday's press conference, with Valdez insisting he had an answer to anything that Stevenson attempts in the ring.

"With a fight with Shakur you never know. We can bang if we have to bang, we can box if we have to box, it all depends what Shakur brings," said Valdez.

Stevenson was quick to respond, suggesting his opponent was trying to play mind games.

"I think he's coming to bang," said Stevenson. "I think he's trying to trick me into thinking he's about to try box me and be technical.

"I'm not falling for that.

"I'm ready for the Oscar Valdez who will go in there throwing all them hooks and putting pressure."

Watch Valdez vs Stevenson, live on Sky Sports, from 2am on Sunday morning.