Adam Azim set for major step up against Rylan Charlton as talks continue over lightweight showdown in summer

Adam Azim will test his razor-sharp skills in an explosive lightweight showdown with Rylan Charlton this summer, says promoter Ben Shalom.

The 19-year-old has produced three successive stunning knockout victories to take his professional record to 4-0, most recently blowing away Connor Marsden at Wembley Arena in March.

Azim's performances have led to calls for him to be fast-tracked into title contention, and a bout with the dangerous Charlton will undoubtedly provide the stiffest test of the Slough fighter's career so far.

"It is tempting to fast track him," Shalom told Sky Sports News. "Shane McGuigan doesn't want to hold him back.

"He's such a talented fighter, he's almost struggling to spar people at this stage. I don't think there's any reason to hold him back.

"We're looking at the Rylan Charlton fight for him. We think that's a good fight, a good step up for him at this stage."

Charlton's most recent outing came in Boxxer's lightweight tournament in April, with the 29-year-old impressing on his way to the final before a narrow points defeat to champion Dylan Cheema.

Charlton was also involved in a thrilling clash with Florian Marku last year, knocking down 'The Albanian King' before eventually succumbing to a late stoppage.

"We're going to make an offer to Rylan again for that fight," Shalom added. "He's obviously an exciting fighter from the Boxxer series."

With Azim having resumed sparring following Ramadan, Shalom is hopeful of securing a first professional title shot for his fighter by the end of the year.

"Adam is coming out of Ramadan and then he'll be ready to go," Shalom said.

"Most of his team haven't seen anything like it before and we've seen so far that every time he's stepped up he's dealt with it, and he's only very early on in his career.

"There's some big fights this year and he'll be moving very, very quickly into titles, probably by the end of the year."